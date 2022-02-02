Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $646,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 533,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15.

