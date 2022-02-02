Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Invests $480,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

DVY stock opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $98.42 and a one year high of $128.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

