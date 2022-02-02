FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.63. 6,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.71. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

