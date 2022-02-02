FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 42,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.60. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $54.66.

