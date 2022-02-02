Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 18,749 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FSI. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
