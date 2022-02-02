Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 18,749 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSI. Greenridge Global raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

