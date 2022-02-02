FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 694,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

