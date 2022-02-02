Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 169,965 shares valued at $17,396,853. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.41.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

