FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Holdings Inc. is an operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions. FirstCash Holdings Inc., formerly known as FirstCash Inc., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCFS. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.05. 303,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,987. FirstCash has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $97.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

