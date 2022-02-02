First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.95. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

