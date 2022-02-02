First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $518,000.

NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

