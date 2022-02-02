First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $114,838,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $93,942,000 after acquiring an additional 566,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.95.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

