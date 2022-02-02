First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,423,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,508,000 after acquiring an additional 463,433 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,835,000 after purchasing an additional 423,777 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,155,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after purchasing an additional 314,965 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 842,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 104,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 468,832 shares during the period.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.39. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.