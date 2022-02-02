First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

ADS opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.