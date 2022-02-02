First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILCV. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of ILCV opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

