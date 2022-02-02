First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,783 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6,343.2% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 516,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 508,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 95,125 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth $4,283,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 255,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $55.46 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.