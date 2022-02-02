First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd Sells 155,328 Shares

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FHN traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 269,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 406,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

