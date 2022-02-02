First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Shares of First Financial stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 78,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,644. The firm has a market cap of $573.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

