First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $268.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in First Bank by 36.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

