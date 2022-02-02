First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.19.

NYSE FA opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Equities analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $656,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,075.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $40,687,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $1,643,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $33,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

