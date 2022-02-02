Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 72.1% in January

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 389.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

