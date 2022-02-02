FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

