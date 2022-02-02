FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $214,000 Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLOB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after purchasing an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Globant by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,858,000 after purchasing an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Globant by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Globant by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,723,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant stock opened at $258.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.96 and a beta of 1.53. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.68.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

