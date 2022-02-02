Financial Review: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Equinix and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 7 11 1 2.68 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 5 0 2.83

Equinix presently has a consensus target price of $872.29, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $180.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Equinix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equinix and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $6.00 billion 10.74 $369.78 million $4.75 150.59 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 16.05 $770.96 million $6.58 29.68

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equinix. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $11.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix pays out 241.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Equinix has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 6.59% 6.01% 2.32% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 46.78% 6.10% 3.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Equinix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Equinix on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold, Gary A. Kreitzer, Joel S. Marcus, and Jerry M. Sudarsky in October 1994 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

