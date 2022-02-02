Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

FISI opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $516.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Financial Institutions by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 36.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.