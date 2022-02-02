Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.
FISI opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $516.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.
