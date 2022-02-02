Financial Contrast: Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) & U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Better Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 2.94 $35.19 million $2.37 40.67 Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than Better Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for U.S. Physical Therapy and Better Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $131.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.25%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 352.13%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 6.64% 16.63% 7.69% Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats Better Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services. The physical therapy operations segment consist of physical therapy and occupational therapy clinics that provide pre-and postoperative care and treatment for orthopedic related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventive care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological injuries. The injury prevention services segment includes onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments. U.S. Physical Therapy was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc. is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

