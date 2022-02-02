Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,993 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.76.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

