Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 145 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 20,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $494.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

