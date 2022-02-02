Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.42 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.50. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

