Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.88. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

