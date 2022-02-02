Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 621 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 148.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -193.77 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

