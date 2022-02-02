FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FFBW opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. FFBW has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FFBW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

