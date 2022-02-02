Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.81. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 1,932,183 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $962.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company. It engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. The firm operates through the following segments: Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.