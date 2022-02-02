Fear Hits Market Capitalization of $3.82 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Fear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001521 BTC on exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $257,300.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00116216 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

