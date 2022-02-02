FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Short Interest Update

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.6 days.

FARYF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 46,850 shares of the company traded hands. FAR has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

FAR Company Profile

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

