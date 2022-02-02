Falcon Edge Capital LP Sells 432,650 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Falcon Edge Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,650 shares during the quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

