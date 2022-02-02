Falcon Edge Capital LP Sells 173,347 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Falcon Edge Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,347 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of Mister Car Wash worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,093,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCW opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,814 shares of company stock worth $529,952 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCW. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

