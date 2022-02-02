Falcon Edge Capital LP Sells 1,376,172 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Falcon Edge Capital LP decreased its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,843,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376,172 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy accounts for 1.4% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXE opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.04. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

