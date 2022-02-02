Falcon Edge Capital LP Raises Position in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,415 shares during the quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in Roth CH Acquisition III were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the second quarter worth $103,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition III stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

