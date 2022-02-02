Falcon Edge Capital LP Makes New Investment in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 222,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned approximately 0.65% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPSR opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

In other news, Director Raju S. Kucherlapati bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Company Profile

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

