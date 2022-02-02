Falcon Edge Capital LP Buys Shares of 51,330 Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.35% of Big Cypress Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the third quarter worth $660,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 324,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 310,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 294,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Big Cypress Acquisition by 41.3% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 35,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCYP opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

