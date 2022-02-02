Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.81

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 5971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

EXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Excellon Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$11.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

