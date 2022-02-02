EveriToken Reaches Market Cap of $44,676.92 (EVT)

EveriToken (CURRENCY:EVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. EveriToken has a market cap of $44,676.92 and $51.00 worth of EveriToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EveriToken has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One EveriToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012617 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

EveriToken Coin Profile

EveriToken is a coin. EveriToken’s total supply is 194,322,605 coins and its circulating supply is 22,614,716 coins. The Reddit community for EveriToken is /r/everitoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveriToken’s official message board is medium.com/@everitoken . EveriToken’s official Twitter account is @EveriToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EveriToken’s official website is www.everitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “everiToken is a token-based public chain. It aims to revolutionize the way anything of value is managed and transferred by adapting the concept to benefit all people of the world. Rather than code directly, users rely on safe contracts to facilitate processes such as the issuance and transfer of tokens. By simplifying functions to the core requirements, safe contracts ensure that all chain transactions are secure and without loopholes, as the available API functions are fully reviewed and verified. “

EveriToken Coin Trading

