Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:EVAX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 2,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 1.23% of Evaxion Biotech A/S worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.