Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EEFT stock opened at $136.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

