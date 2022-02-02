ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

