Erica Muhleman Sells 12,067 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) EVP Erica Muhleman sold 12,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $14,118.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Erica Muhleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

On Friday, January 28th, Erica Muhleman sold 1,619 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,716.14.

NASDAQ HOFV opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.