Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equity Residential updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

EQR stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.51. The company had a trading volume of 167,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.