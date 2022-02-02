Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

EQBK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,994. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

