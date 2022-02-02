Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $119.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,167 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

