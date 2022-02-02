Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amarin Co. plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amarin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in Amarin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 161,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

